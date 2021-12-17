Lately the sun’s setting past eight, your grill’s looking even more tempting these days, and you might’ve already earned your first mosquito bite of 2021—ahh, sweet summertime’s almost here. To gear up for all of these warm-weather adventures, we’re reinvesting in wardrobe essentials that not only look good but keep us comfortable through the harshest of heat waves. For our inaugural Texas summer at Huckberry, we’re going to be living in shorter sleeves, breezy shorts, leather slip-ons, and anything that eases the transition. Here’s how we’re dressing around our new hometown of Austin.