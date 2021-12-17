You’ve heard, “dress for the job you want.” Well, what about “dress for the vacation you want?” As we roll into the peak summer months and block off chunks of PTO time on our calendars, we’re making sure our wardrobes are tuned to give us the chillest, breeziest, remind-me-what-email-is-again type of vacation out there. The key players: leather huaraches by Chamula. They’re airy like sandals for days spent poolside, and handsome as loafers for dinners out. Pair the handmade slip-ons with lightweight jeans and a loose-fitting short sleeve buttondown, and you have a passport to take it easy just about anywhere.