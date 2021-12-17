After the lazy days of summer, it feels like it’s been awhile. Dressing up for the workday, your morning routine, and happy hour—not just rolling out of bed and throwing on a presentable shirt—feels like a long-forgotten skill. But that’s good. Because our everyday wardrobe is going to be different from here on out. Dress codes across the board are more relaxed. We figured out how to keep what we like (slip-ons, stretch fabric), while bringing back what we missed about dressing up (denim, our favorite jackets, anything with a patina). To help you get back into the swing of things without feeling overdressed, underdressed, or not dressed at all, we present our new take on business casual—for feeling comfortable while looking put-together.