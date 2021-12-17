When you hear the word “sherpa” you most likely picture a weathered mountain guide fearlessly leading treks up Mt. Everest in subzero temperatures. Well that’s not too far off, considering sherpa-lined layers can hold up under some pretty frigid conditions. In fact, sherpa fabric is a newer, lighter weight take on the old-school shearling fabric used for workwear when cowboys and blue collar workers spent most their time outside—sporting jackets built tough with rugged exteriors combined with incredibly cozy lining on the inside. Well, sherpa is having another moment, and we’re not mad about it. From vintage-inspired trucker jackets to sherpa-lined shirt jackets, we’ve stocked our shop full of these fuzzy, fleece layers. So go on, embrace your soft side.