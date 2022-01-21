Search Icon

Sherpa Fleece

When you hear the word “sherpa,” what comes to mind? Is it a mountain guide fearlessly trekking up Everest in subzero temperatures? Is it a cowboy wearing a sherpa-lined denim jacket, hard at work on a frost-covered ranch? Actually, there’s so much gear in our sherpa shop, you could pretty much picture anything and it’d be accurate. Fluffy and warm like wool or shearling, there’s something about high-pile sherpa fleece that just makes it fun to dress up for chilly weather. And it travels well too, thanks to a less-bulky design that packs more easily than traditional materials. So is it time for our gear to embrace its softer side? From retro jackets to snuggly slippers, the answer is hell yes.

Sherpa Lined Quarter Zip

Flint and Tinder

Sherpa Lined Quarter Zip$158.00
Sherpa Lined Sweatpant

Flint and Tinder

Sherpa Lined Sweatpant$138.00
Sherpa Lined Quarter Zip

Flint and Tinder

Sherpa Lined Quarter Zip$158.00
Sherpa Lined Sweatpant

Flint and Tinder

Sherpa Lined Sweatpant$138.00
Sherpa Lined Sweatpant

Flint and Tinder

Sherpa Lined Sweatpant$138.00
Sherpa Lined Quarter Zip

Flint and Tinder

Sherpa Lined Quarter Zip$158.00
Sherpa Lined Blanket

Flint and Tinder

Sherpa Lined Blanket$118.00
Sherpa Lined Blanket

Flint and Tinder

Sherpa Lined Blanket$118.00
Sherpa Lined Blanket

Flint and Tinder

Sherpa Lined Blanket$118.00
Skyline Sherpa Jacket

Outerknown

Skyline Sherpa Jacket$188.00
Skyline Sherpa Jacket

Outerknown

Skyline Sherpa Jacket$188.00
Sherpa-Lined Camping Shirt

Marine Layer

Sherpa-Lined Camping Shirt$175.00
Axman Sherpa Jacket

Roark

Axman Sherpa Jacket$169.00
ML x LF Glacier Sherpa Jacket

Marine Layer

ML x LF Glacier Sherpa Jacket$165.00
Sherpa Deck Jacket

Flint and Tinder

Sherpa Deck Jacket$225.00
Sherpa Deck Jacket

Flint and Tinder

Sherpa Deck Jacket$190.98 $225.00
Boise Cord Sherpa Trucker

Marine Layer

Boise Cord Sherpa Trucker$185.00
Caribou Sherpa Denim Jacket

Roark

Caribou Sherpa Denim Jacket$103.98 $130.00
Sherpa Slide

Greys

Sherpa Slide$98.00
Sherpa Slide

Greys

Sherpa Slide$98.00
Sherpa Slipper Boot

Greys

Sherpa Slipper Boot$110.00
Sherpa Lined Shirt Jacket

Faherty Brand

Sherpa Lined Shirt Jacket$198.00
Down Sherpa Vest

Flint and Tinder

Down Sherpa Vest$188.00
Stretch Moleskin Shirt Jacket

Flint and Tinder

Stretch Moleskin Shirt Jacket$168.00
The Lined Long Haul Jacket in Green Cast Denim

Taylor Stitch

The Lined Long Haul Jacket in Green Cast Denim$166.98 $278.00
Stretch Moleskin Shirt Jacket

Flint and Tinder

Stretch Moleskin Shirt Jacket$168.00
Harvester Overshirt

Amundsen

Harvester Overshirt$399.00
Harvester Overshirt

Amundsen

Harvester Overshirt$298.98 $399.00
  • Exclusive
Channel Boarder - Exclusive

Relwen

Channel Boarder - Exclusive$243.98 $348.00
Channel Boarder

Relwen

Channel Boarder$243.98 $348.00
Channel Boarder

Relwen

Channel Boarder$242.98 $348.00
Hebrides Sherpa Jacket

Roark

Hebrides Sherpa Jacket$119.00
Dawn Patrol Quilted Fleece Jacket

Wellen

Dawn Patrol Quilted Fleece Jacket$140.98 $188.00
Dawn Patrol Quilted Fleece Jacket

Wellen

Dawn Patrol Quilted Fleece Jacket$159.98 $188.00
  • Made in the USA
Fireside Camp Slipper

Quoddy

Fireside Camp Slipper$179.00
  • Made in the USA
Fireside Camp Slipper

Quoddy

Fireside Camp Slipper$179.00
  • Made in the USA
Dorm Boot

Quoddy

Dorm Boot$158.98 $199.00
  • Made in the USA
Dorm Boot

Quoddy

Dorm Boot$199.00
Hebrides Sherpa Jacket

Roark

Hebrides Sherpa Jacket$82.98 $119.00
  • Exclusive
The Western Shirt Jacket - Exclusive

Taylor Stitch

The Western Shirt Jacket - Exclusive$198.00
Sherpa Zip Jacket

Alex Mill

Sherpa Zip Jacket$128.98 $198.00
Sherpa Lined CPO Shirt Jacket

Schott

Sherpa Lined CPO Shirt Jacket$190.00
Antique Cowhide Rancher Jacket

Schott

Antique Cowhide Rancher Jacket$990.00
Sherpa Elements Jacket

Free Fly

Sherpa Elements Jacket$135.98 $169.95
Classic Lined Clog

Crocs

Classic Lined Clog$60.00
Teddy Glove with Touchscreen Thumb

Elmer Gloves

Teddy Glove with Touchscreen Thumb$61.98 $77.00
Teddy Mitten with Touchscreen Thumb

Elmer Gloves

Teddy Mitten with Touchscreen Thumb$85.00
Teddy Glove with Touchscreen Thumb

Elmer Gloves

Teddy Glove with Touchscreen Thumb$77.00
Henrik Slipper

Shepherd of Sweden

Henrik Slipper$107.98 $144.00
Anton Slipper

Shepherd of Sweden

Anton Slipper$100.98 $134.00
Superfleece Hoodie

Relwen

Superfleece Hoodie$138.98 $198.00
Superfleece Hoodie - Exclusive

Relwen

Superfleece Hoodie - Exclusive$138.98 $198.00
Axeman Sherpa Jacket

Roark

Axeman Sherpa Jacket$149.00
Axeman Wool Jacket - Exclusive

Roark

Axeman Wool Jacket - Exclusive$199.00
Field Fleece Wool Jacket

Amundsen

Field Fleece Wool Jacket$246.98 $329.00
Field Fleece Wool Jacket

Amundsen

Field Fleece Wool Jacket$329.00
Corduroy Rancher Jacket

Schott

Corduroy Rancher Jacket$260.00
Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket

Patagonia

Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket$199.00
Retro Pile Pullover Fleece

Patagonia

Retro Pile Pullover Fleece$159.00
Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket

Patagonia

Classic Retro-X Fleece Jacket$199.00
Paz Cord Trucker Jacket - Exclusive

Outerknown

Paz Cord Trucker Jacket - Exclusive$228.00

