When you hear the word “sherpa,” what comes to mind? Is it a mountain guide fearlessly trekking up Everest in subzero temperatures? Is it a cowboy wearing a sherpa-lined denim jacket, hard at work on a frost-covered ranch? Actually, there’s so much gear in our sherpa shop, you could pretty much picture anything and it’d be accurate. Fluffy and warm like wool or shearling, there’s something about high-pile sherpa fleece that just makes it fun to dress up for chilly weather. And it travels well too, thanks to a less-bulky design that packs more easily than traditional materials. So is it time for our gear to embrace its softer side? From retro jackets to snuggly slippers, the answer is hell yes.