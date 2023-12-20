New
The Rucking Shop

"It's cardio for people who hate running and lifting for people who hate the gym." — Michael Easter

Rucking is just walking on hard mode. The word is borrowed from the military—soldiers loading up their rucksack and trekking through the battlefield—but the practice is altogether human. We're the only species on the planet built to carry heavy things quickly over long distances, so rucking really embraces what evolution made us good at. We love it because it's easy to begin and rewarding to continue, and you only need a few things to get started.

