Step one of designing the Shift Collection: toss the activewear vs. non-activewear playbook into the recycling bin. These pieces excel at both. With efficiency as their guide, the Proof team sourced the perfect Japanese fabrics, then they pared, edited, and tailored until satisfied with the lightweight and exceptionally packable final garments. Whether you’re going on a run, loading up a virtual spin class, or stashing them in your carry-on—the Shift lineup transcends place or occasion while turning plenty of heads.