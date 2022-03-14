The Rover Collection shares a name with a certain all-terrain vehicle for a reason. Just like the trusty Defender, they can comfortably handle any obstacle in their way—and look damn good while they’re at it. Cut in classic everyday fits, they’re built for comfort and durability whether you’re pushing up a hill on a quick bike ride, or scrambling over a rock to get a better view of the scenery. Add Sorbtek-infused canvas for breathability, and a pigment dye that wears in like raw jeans, and you have a new favorite that can clock as much mileage as their namesake.