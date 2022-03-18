Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Proof: The Rover Collection
Proof: The Rover Collection

The Rover Collection shares a name with a certain all-terrain vehicle for a reason. Just like the trusty Defender, they can comfortably handle any obstacle in their way—and look damn good while they’re at it. Cut in classic everyday fits, they’re built for comfort and durability whether you’re pushing up a hill on a quick bike ride, or scrambling over a rock to get a better view of the scenery. Add Sorbtek-infused canvas for breathability, and a pigment dye that wears in like raw jeans, and you have a new favorite that can clock as much mileage as their namesake.

Rover Pant - Straight

Proof

Rover Pant - Straight$118.00
Rover Pant - Slim

Proof

Rover Pant - Slim$118.00
Rover Pant - Slim

Proof

Rover Pant - Slim$118.00
Rover Pant - Slim

Proof

Rover Pant - Slim$118.00
Rover Pant - Straight

Proof

Rover Pant - Straight$118.00
Rover Pant - Straight

Proof

Rover Pant - Straight$118.00
Rover Pant - Slim

Proof

Rover Pant - Slim$118.00
Rover Pant - Straight

Proof

Rover Pant - Straight$118.00
Rover Pant - Slim

Proof

Rover Pant - Slim$118.00
Rover Pant - Straight

Proof

Rover Pant - Straight$118.00
Rover Pant - Slim

Proof

Rover Pant - Slim$118.00
Rover Pant - Straight

Proof

Rover Pant - Straight$118.00
Rover Pant - Slim

Proof

Rover Pant - Slim$118.00
Rover Pant - Straight

Proof

Rover Pant - Straight$118.00
Rover Pant - Slim

Proof

Rover Pant - Slim$118.00
Rover Pant - Straight

Proof

Rover Pant - Straight$118.00
Rover Pant - Slim

Proof

Rover Pant - Slim$118.00
Rover Pant - Straight

Proof

Rover Pant - Straight$118.00
Rover Pant - Slim

Proof

Rover Pant - Slim$118.00
Shop Now
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof

72-Hour Merino Tee$72.00
72-Hour Merino Tee

Proof

72-Hour Merino Tee$72.00
  • Exclusive
Combat WP

Naglev

Combat WP$280.00
  • Exclusive
Unico Hiker

Naglev

Unico Hiker$230.00
365 Pant - Tapered

Flint and Tinder

365 Pant - Tapered$98.00
365 Pant - Straight

Flint and Tinder

365 Pant - Straight$98.00
  • 3 for $95
  • Made in the USA
Supima Crew Tee

Forty Five

Supima Crew Tee$35.00
  • Made in the USA
  • 3 for $95
Supima Crew Tee

Forty Five

Supima Crew Tee$35.00
  • Exclusive
The Apres Pant - Exclusive

Taylor Stitch

The Apres Pant - Exclusive$118.00
  • Exclusive
The Apres Pant - Exclusive

Taylor Stitch

The Apres Pant - Exclusive$118.00
  • Made in the USA
Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

Flint and Tinder

Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket$268.00
  • Made in the USA
Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

Flint and Tinder

Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket$268.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon