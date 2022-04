The Nomad Pant is Proof’s #1 technical chino. Built for work, play, and travel, they’re constructed from a breathable Japanese Toray twill that stretches with you when you move, and repels rain, coffee, and spilt beer. A hidden zip pocket is tailor-made for travel, so you can keep your everyday carry close, but your passport closer. In slim and straight fits, this is undercover performance built for the 21st century.