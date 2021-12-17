Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

It’s simple. Insulated layers are the smartest, easiest way to protect yourself from frigid temps and cutting wind. So when Proof designed their newest lineup, they set out to expand insulation’s horizons. Introducing: The Stealth Down Collection. Using classic down in seamless, stretch fabric with a DWR finish—they encase you in your own bubble of warmth invincible to the breeze. And rather than opting for loud materials in reflective fabrics, they took a more minimalist design approach—delivering a clean, subtle puffer jacket that doesn't blow your cover.

Stealth Down Hoodie

Proof

Stealth Down Hoodie$128.98 $198.00
Stealth Down Hoodie

Proof

Stealth Down Hoodie$138.98 $198.00
Stealth Down Popover

Proof

Stealth Down Popover$131.98 $188.00
Stealth Down Popover

Proof

Stealth Down Popover$121.98 $188.00
Stealth Down Vest

Proof

Stealth Down Vest$95.98 $148.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon