Proof Moonweight Collection

The team at Proof took their knack for efficiency and knowledge of high-tech materials, and they designed a way to travel lighter: the Moonweight Collection. It got its name because these layers push the concept of “featherweight” to new heights, with a warmth-to-weight ratio and packability that seem to bend the rules of adventure here on Earth. Thanks to a smart use of Graphene, a durable nanomaterial only one atom thick, the collection punches way above its weight with advanced thermoregulation and odor resistance, perfect for repeat wear. No matter where you’re headed, sky’s the limit.