Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Image of Proof Moonweight jackets

Proof Moonweight Collection

The team at Proof took their knack for efficiency and knowledge of high-tech materials, and they designed a way to travel lighter: the Moonweight Collection. It got its name because these layers push the concept of “featherweight” to new heights, with a warmth-to-weight ratio and packability that seem to bend the rules of adventure here on Earth. Thanks to a smart use of Graphene, a durable nanomaterial only one atom thick, the collection punches way above its weight with advanced thermoregulation and odor resistance, perfect for repeat wear. No matter where you’re headed, sky’s the limit.

Moonweight By Proof

WE HAVE LIFTOFF

Thanks to a smart use of Graphene, the world's thinnest 2D material weighing in at only one-atom thick and boasting incredible tensile strength, the collection punches way above its weight class with advanced thermoregulation and odor resistance.
Moonweight Shirt Jacket

Proof

Moonweight Shirt Jacket$121.98 $188.00
Moonweight Hooded Jacket

Proof

Moonweight Hooded Jacket$102.98 $188.00
Moonweight Vest

Proof

Moonweight Vest$89.98 $138.00

Proof updates everyday essentials with the latest performance fabrics and construction techniques to help you get more out of your clothing

Shop Now
Core Pullover Hoodie

Proof

Core Pullover Hoodie$68.98 $98.00
Caldera Pullover Hoodie

Proof

Caldera Pullover Hoodie$77.98 $98.00
72-Hour Merino Crewneck Sweater

Proof

72-Hour Merino Crewneck Sweater$103.98 $148.00
72-Hour Merino Crewneck Sweater

Proof

72-Hour Merino Crewneck Sweater$103.98 $148.00
72-Hour Merino LS Henley

Proof

72-Hour Merino LS Henley$98.00
72-Hour Merino LS Henley

Proof

72-Hour Merino LS Henley$98.00
72-Hour Merino LS Henley

Proof

72-Hour Merino LS Henley$98.00
Rover Pant - Straight

Proof

Rover Pant - Straight$118.00
Rover Pant - Straight

Proof

Rover Pant - Straight$118.00
72-Hour Merino Sweater Hoodie

Proof

72-Hour Merino Sweater Hoodie$110.98 $158.00
72-Hour Merino Sweater Hoodie

Proof

72-Hour Merino Sweater Hoodie$110.98 $158.00
Caldera Short

Proof

Caldera Short$58.98 $78.00
Caldera Short

Proof

Caldera Short$58.98 $78.00
Caldera Short

Proof

Caldera Short$58.98 $78.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon