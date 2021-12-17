Search Icon

A star. An army of nutcrackers. Angels. A pickle. A sasquatch. A tequila bottle. A miniature cast-iron skillet complete with bacon and eggs. Whether your Christmas tree is Charlie-Brown sparse or Rockefeller-Center enormous, there’s no such thing as too many ornaments. Not only is decorating the tree a chance for Dad to make hot-buttered rum and regale everyone with his favorite stories, it’s also a time to get creative. Picking out ornaments and putting them on the tree is a bit like choosing memories from a journal. So we’ve collected ones in classic, blown-glass that spark our favorite memories, like that time we swear we saw Sasquatch in Oregon. And we’re hoping they’ll do the same for you.

