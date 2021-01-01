It’s official. The MVP title of the year goes to: Mom. Maybe she taught third-grade math between meetings. Or how to spell words like “echolocation,” and how cotton balls can become cumulus clouds, all while preparing for a quarterly review. Maybe she’s due next month—fearlessly ready to take on the next adventure. Or maybe your own mom was simply there for you at the end of a phone call, offering love and advice during a year when we all needed a little more of it. Either way, the mom in your life probably deserves a raise, a year-long vacation, and a statue in her honor—but since we can’t do any of those things, we put together a few thoughtful gifts to say “love you, thank you, appreciate you” and all the other nice things we should tell them way, way more often.