It’s official. The MVP title of the year goes to: Mom. Maybe she taught third-grade math between meetings. Or how to spell words like “echolocation,” and how cotton balls can become cumulus clouds. Maybe she’s due next month—fearlessly ready to take on the next adventure. Or maybe your own mom was simply there for you at the end of a phone call, offering love and advice during a year when we all needed a little more of it. Either way, the mom in your life probably deserves a raise, a year-long vacation, and a statue in her honor—but since we can’t do any of those things, we put together a few thoughtful gifts to say “love you, thank you, appreciate you” and all the other nice things we should tell them way, way more often.

Hooded Waffle Robe

Onsen

Hooded Waffle Robe$195.00
Avocado Vase

Ilex Studio

Avocado Vase$48.00
Verso Nourishing Kit

Verso Skincare

Verso Nourishing Kit$40.98 $55.00
Weighted Blanket - 12 lbs

Baloo

Weighted Blanket - 12 lbs$159.00
Verso Reviving Eye Mask

Verso Skincare

Verso Reviving Eye Mask$10.00
Women's Ollie Overall

Alex Mill

Women's Ollie Overall$92.98 $155.00
  • Made in the USA
Personal Concrete Fireplace

FLIKR Fire

Personal Concrete Fireplace$78.98 $99.00
Women's Sayulita

Chamula

Women's Sayulita$84.98 $143.00
Verso Deep Hydration Mask

Verso Skincare

Verso Deep Hydration Mask$7.98 $15.00
  • Exclusive
Stonewashed Linen Sheet Set - Queen

Upstate

Stonewashed Linen Sheet Set - Queen$258.00
  • Exclusive
The Roadtrip - Set of 3

Aden

The Roadtrip - Set of 3$47.98 $96.00
Shanga Threader

Soko

Shanga Threader$43.98 $68.00
Isle Studs

Soko

Isle Studs$50.98 $78.00
Waya Cuff

Soko

Waya Cuff$69.98 $118.00
Safiri Charm Necklace

Soko

Safiri Charm Necklace$69.98 $118.00
Turquoise Circle Necklace

Julia Szendrei

Turquoise Circle Necklace$58.00
Evil Eye Charm Necklace

j.bee

Evil Eye Charm Necklace$48.00
Women's Judd Jumpsuit

Alex Mill

Women's Judd Jumpsuit$138.98 $198.00
Women's Georgie Pocket Shirt

Alex Mill

Women's Georgie Pocket Shirt$53.98 $98.00
Women's Crewneck Sweatshirt

Alex Mill

Women's Crewneck Sweatshirt$43.98 $88.00
Women's Crewneck Sweatshirt

Alex Mill

Women's Crewneck Sweatshirt$43.98 $88.00
  • Made in the USA
Jasper Hill Farms & Patagonia Provisions Gift Box

Jasper Hill Farm

Jasper Hill Farms & Patagonia Provisions Gift Box$89.00
Milk Bar Variety Cookie Set

Milk Bar

Milk Bar Variety Cookie Set$20.00
  • Made in the USA
Wood Fired Margherita - 10 Pack

Roberta's Pizza

Wood Fired Margherita - 10 Pack$149.00
  • Made in the USA
Black Truffle Arrabbiata and Black Truffle Pomodoro - 2 Pack

Truff

Black Truffle Arrabbiata and Black Truffle Pomodoro - 2 Pack$30.00
Weighted Blanket - 15 lbs

Baloo

Weighted Blanket - 15 lbs$179.00
  • Made in the USA
The Art Of Staying In Candle

Amass

The Art Of Staying In Candle$37.98 $48.00
  • Made in the USA
Stay At Home Set

Amass

Stay At Home Set$83.00
  • Made in the USA
Forest Bath Salts

Amass

Forest Bath Salts$20.98 $28.00
  • Made in the USA
Pseudo Citrine Hand Soap

Amass

Pseudo Citrine Hand Soap$26.98 $38.00
Women's Sayulita

Chamula

Women's Sayulita$70.98 $143.00
Wilson 49

Garrett Leight California Optics

Wilson 49$272.98 $390.00
  • Exclusive
  • Polarized
Yubas - Exclusive

Sunski

Yubas - Exclusive$58.00
  • Polarized
Brooks X - 10th Anniversary Collection

Garrett Leight California Optics

Brooks X - 10th Anniversary Collection$295.98 $395.00
  • Made in the USA
Retro Picnic Basket - 25 Qt Cooler

Igloo

Retro Picnic Basket - 25 Qt Cooler$39.98 $54.99
Matcha Starter Kit

Cuzen Matcha

Matcha Starter Kit$369.00
  • Made in the USA
Pruner & Sheath

Barebones

Pruner & Sheath$40.00
  • Made in the USA
Hori Hori Walnut Classic

Barebones

Hori Hori Walnut Classic$30.00
Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven

Ooni

Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven$399.00
  • Made in the USA
White Truffle Infused Hot Sauce - Limited Release

Truff

White Truffle Infused Hot Sauce - Limited Release$35.00
Verso Super Eye Serum

Verso Skincare

Verso Super Eye Serum$54.98 $65.00
Daypack 26L

Danner

Daypack 26L$132.98 $190.00
Transit Workpack

Bellroy

Transit Workpack$199.00