It’s official. The MVP title of the year goes to: Mom. Maybe she taught third-grade math between meetings. Or how to spell words like “echolocation,” and how cotton balls can become cumulus clouds. Maybe she’s due next month—fearlessly ready to take on the next adventure. Or maybe your own mom was simply there for you at the end of a phone call, offering love and advice during a year when we all needed a little more of it. Either way, the mom in your life probably deserves a raise, a year-long vacation, and a statue in her honor—but since we can’t do any of those things, we put together a few thoughtful gifts to say “love you, thank you, appreciate you” and all the other nice things we should tell them way, way more often.