Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

HOLIDAY GIFT GUIDE : SHOP MAINE THE WAY'S FAVORITES

Whether you live in Maine, love to visit Maine, or have never been but like the idea of going someday, Maine the Way will make you fall even more in love with the state. Cam and Christine of Maine the Way have built a brand around sharing all that Maine has to offer — from mountain biking or backcountry skiing adventures to dining at some of the most buzz worthy spots, they do their darndest to showcase it all. The perfect day must start with coffee, feature an increase of the heart rate — either from exercise or adrenaline, and finish with some craft beer and local fare. Thankfully, there’s a lot of that in Maine.

They’ve pulled together some favorites from the Huckberry site featuring mainstays for him, pieces your girl will love, and the perfect gifts for new homeowners — like themselves. We hope you kick back, relax, and enjoy browsing Maine the Way's top picks for this holiday season.

Moleskin Western Shirt

Flint and TinderMoleskin Western Shirt

$148
CAM HELD
CAM HELD
"I’ve been shopping from Huckberry, putting it on my wishlist, and gifting items from the site to friends and family for years. I know I can trust their curation and I love seeing their brands grow with epic timeless pieces."
  • Bestseller
365 Pant - Tapered

Flint and Tinder365 Pant - Tapered

$98
  • Bestseller
  • Made in the USA
Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

Flint and TinderFlannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

$298
  • EXCLUDED FROM SALE
#585 Chelsea Boots

Blundstone#585 Chelsea Boots

$219.95
'71 Sierra Down Puffer Jacket

The North Face'71 Sierra Down Puffer Jacket

$380
Classic Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

WillsClassic Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

$168
Jackson Flannel Shirt

Flint and TinderJackson Flannel Shirt

$118
Speckled Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater

WillsSpeckled Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater

$98
Women's Betty Turtleneck Sweater

Alex MillWomen's Betty Turtleneck Sweater

$165
CHRISTINE REIGHLEY
CHRISTINE REIGHLEY
"While newer to wearing Huckberry, I’ve always admired the brand for its incredible storytelling and curation! Whether specific for woman or something I’d inevitably steal from Cam, I know you'll enjoy their comfortable and classic clothes!"
Wayfarer Pant

RhythmWayfarer Pant

$40 $68
Women's Emilia Mitt

HestraWomen's Emilia Mitt

$120
Women's Camil Cable Sweater

Alex MillWomen's Camil Cable Sweater

$185
Huckberry Beanie

HuckberryHuckberry Beanie

$30
Wool Outdoor Slipper Boot

GreysWool Outdoor Slipper Boot

$64 $108
Thoughtful Gifts for Her
Women's 6-Inch Classic Moc

Red Wing HeritageWomen's 6-Inch Classic Moc

$310
  • Bestseller
  • Exclusive
Bath Towel Set - Exclusive

OnsenBath Towel Set - Exclusive

$100
Ember Mug²

EmberEmber Mug²

$149.95
  • Bestseller
Hooded Waffle Robe

OnsenHooded Waffle Robe

$195
Mountain Decanter + Mt. Rainier Set of 2 Whiskey Glasses

Whiskey PeaksMountain Decanter + Mt. Rainier Set of 2 Whiskey Glasses

$61 $95
The Indoorsman
Ice Sphere Mold

ViskiIce Sphere Mold

$20
  • Made in the USA
Pour Your Own Candle Kit - Red Ferne

Wax BuffaloPour Your Own Candle Kit - Red Ferne

$33 $52
Country and Cozy - Coffee Table Book

GestaltenCountry and Cozy - Coffee Table Book

$69
Scrabble Grand Folding Edition

WS Game CompanyScrabble Grand Folding Edition

$119
  • Made in the USA
Safron & Cedar Candle

Salt & StoneSafron & Cedar Candle

$49
Candles & Home Accents
Formulated Fragrance Diffuser - Wood

PuebcoFormulated Fragrance Diffuser - Wood

$58
Moleskin Western Shirt

Flint and TinderMoleskin Western Shirt

$148
CAM HELD
CAM HELD
"I’ve been shopping from Huckberry, putting it on my wishlist, and gifting items from the site to friends and family for years. I know I can trust their curation and I love seeing their brands grow with epic timeless pieces."
  • Bestseller
365 Pant - Tapered

Flint and Tinder365 Pant - Tapered

$98
  • Bestseller
  • Made in the USA
Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

Flint and TinderFlannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

$298
  • EXCLUDED FROM SALE
#585 Chelsea Boots

Blundstone#585 Chelsea Boots

$219.95
'71 Sierra Down Puffer Jacket

The North Face'71 Sierra Down Puffer Jacket

$380
Classic Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

WillsClassic Cashmere Crewneck Sweater

$168
Jackson Flannel Shirt

Flint and TinderJackson Flannel Shirt

$118
Speckled Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater

WillsSpeckled Merino Wool Crewneck Sweater

$98
Women's Betty Turtleneck Sweater

Alex MillWomen's Betty Turtleneck Sweater

$165
CHRISTINE REIGHLEY
CHRISTINE REIGHLEY
"While newer to wearing Huckberry, I’ve always admired the brand for its incredible storytelling and curation! Whether specific for woman or something I’d inevitably steal from Cam, I know you'll enjoy their comfortable and classic clothes!"
Wayfarer Pant

RhythmWayfarer Pant

$40 $68
Women's Emilia Mitt

HestraWomen's Emilia Mitt

$120
Women's Camil Cable Sweater

Alex MillWomen's Camil Cable Sweater

$185
Huckberry Beanie

HuckberryHuckberry Beanie

$30
Wool Outdoor Slipper Boot

GreysWool Outdoor Slipper Boot

$64 $108
Thoughtful Gifts for Her
Women's 6-Inch Classic Moc

Red Wing HeritageWomen's 6-Inch Classic Moc

$310
  • Bestseller
  • Exclusive
Bath Towel Set - Exclusive

OnsenBath Towel Set - Exclusive

$100
Ember Mug²

EmberEmber Mug²

$149.95
  • Bestseller
Hooded Waffle Robe

OnsenHooded Waffle Robe

$195
Mountain Decanter + Mt. Rainier Set of 2 Whiskey Glasses

Whiskey PeaksMountain Decanter + Mt. Rainier Set of 2 Whiskey Glasses

$61 $95
The Indoorsman
Ice Sphere Mold

ViskiIce Sphere Mold

$20
  • Made in the USA
Pour Your Own Candle Kit - Red Ferne

Wax BuffaloPour Your Own Candle Kit - Red Ferne

$33 $52
Country and Cozy - Coffee Table Book

GestaltenCountry and Cozy - Coffee Table Book

$69
Scrabble Grand Folding Edition

WS Game CompanyScrabble Grand Folding Edition

$119
  • Made in the USA
Safron & Cedar Candle

Salt & StoneSafron & Cedar Candle

$49
Candles & Home Accents
Formulated Fragrance Diffuser - Wood

PuebcoFormulated Fragrance Diffuser - Wood

$58
Our Story
Follow Along
Top Brands
Top Gear
Support
© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon