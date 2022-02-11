Made in the USA

Whether it’s a handsewn boot from Maine, or a Trucker Jacket built in Los Angeles, American-made gear is about more than just quality craftsmanship. It’s about the people and local communities behind every stitch. Because when you drive across America, it’s the people that make the biggest impression. Some have lived here all their lives and some just arrived recently, but it’s clear they’re all carrying and working on individual passions. We’re always seeking out and supporting projects like these, built right here in the USA—so we’ve gathered them all into this shop. May they serve as a reminder of all the creative, hard-working people who keep this country running.