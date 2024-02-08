New
Bestsellers
Clothing
Footwear
Gear
Home
Watches
Gifts
Brands
Shop by
Sale
Journal
SupportOur StoryContact Us
See You Out There.
© Huckberry 2024
Huckberry Footer Image

Lucas Fitz's Huckberry Favorites

Lucas is a photographer, consultant, and road dog often found heading to or from the hills of Western Massachusetts. Taking nods from generations of hearty sea-worthy sailors and back-country lawmen on either side of the family tree, he's crafted a personal style that encapsulates the best of New England grit. After helping a few pals start a menswear storefront of their own, Lucas has spent most of the last decade helping heritage-quality brands sharpen their storytelling abilities, traveling with and shooting photos for heavy-hitting heritage brands like Huckberry, Danner, Dehen 1920, YETI, and Freenote Cloth.

  • Made in the USA
Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

Flint and TinderFlannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

$298
+2
Lucas Fitzpatrick
Lucas Fitzpatrick
The self proclaimed and widely accepted "Heritage King"
  • 2 for $175
365 Pant - Straight

Flint and Tinder365 Pant - Straight

$98
+11
Heritage Trap Blazer

RelwenHeritage Trap Blazer

$378
  • Bestseller
Roper Boot

Rhodes FootwearRoper Boot

$198 $248
  • Made in the USA
6" Classic Moc Boot

Red Wing Heritage6" Classic Moc Boot

$310
  • Made in the USA
American Made Waxed Mill Jacket

Flint and TinderAmerican Made Waxed Mill Jacket

$208 $298
  • Bestseller
Flannel-Lined Quilted Waxed Rancher

Flint and TinderFlannel-Lined Quilted Waxed Rancher

$398
  • Made in the USA
Flyer's Club Jacket

Dehen 1920Flyer's Club Jacket

$575
  • Made in the USA
Classic Tapered - Double Black Selvedge

3sixteenClassic Tapered - Double Black Selvedge

$187 $250
Crosscut Flannel

3sixteenCrosscut Flannel

$220
  • Made in the USA
Crissman Overshirt

Dehen 1920Crissman Overshirt

$237 $365
  • Back In Stock
Heavy Duty T-Shirt

Dehen 1920Heavy Duty T-Shirt

$58
+4
  • Made in the USA
Flannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

Flint and TinderFlannel-lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

$298
+2
Lucas Fitzpatrick
Lucas Fitzpatrick
The self proclaimed and widely accepted "Heritage King"
  • 2 for $175
365 Pant - Straight

Flint and Tinder365 Pant - Straight

$98
+11
Heritage Trap Blazer

RelwenHeritage Trap Blazer

$378
  • Bestseller
Roper Boot

Rhodes FootwearRoper Boot

$198 $248
  • Made in the USA
6" Classic Moc Boot

Red Wing Heritage6" Classic Moc Boot

$310
  • Made in the USA
American Made Waxed Mill Jacket

Flint and TinderAmerican Made Waxed Mill Jacket

$208 $298
  • Bestseller
Flannel-Lined Quilted Waxed Rancher

Flint and TinderFlannel-Lined Quilted Waxed Rancher

$398
  • Made in the USA
Flyer's Club Jacket

Dehen 1920Flyer's Club Jacket

$575
  • Made in the USA
Classic Tapered - Double Black Selvedge

3sixteenClassic Tapered - Double Black Selvedge

$187 $250
Crosscut Flannel

3sixteenCrosscut Flannel

$220
  • Made in the USA
Crissman Overshirt

Dehen 1920Crissman Overshirt

$237 $365
  • Back In Stock
Heavy Duty T-Shirt

Dehen 1920Heavy Duty T-Shirt

$58
+4
Want first access to big sale events and exclusive drops that sell out quickly?
Plus Free Shipping
Sign Up For Emails
Get Early Access
Sign Up For Texts
Our Story
Follow Along
Top Brands
Top Gear
Support
© Huckberry 2024
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon