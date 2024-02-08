Lucas is a photographer, consultant, and road dog often found heading to or from the hills of Western Massachusetts. Taking nods from generations of hearty sea-worthy sailors and back-country lawmen on either side of the family tree, he's crafted a personal style that encapsulates the best of New England grit. After helping a few pals start a menswear storefront of their own, Lucas has spent most of the last decade helping heritage-quality brands sharpen their storytelling abilities, traveling with and shooting photos for heavy-hitting heritage brands like Huckberry, Danner, Dehen 1920, YETI, and Freenote Cloth.