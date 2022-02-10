Once upon a time, there was kind of a force field around our homes that dictated whether or not we could wear loungewear. Inside the house, in the yard, and walking the dog? Loungewear was a-okay. Wear sweats too far outside of that? Highly questionable. That is, until a few brands on our radar started giving our plushest clothes their due. Introducing: Tailored Loungewear. Cut and sewn with more thought put into fabrics and tailoring, they’re even softer than our old warmups—while looking a whole lot sharper. So you can now be the comfiest and best-dressed guy in the room, at the same time? Thanks to the tailored loungewear below, yes. A resounding yes.