It’s not hard to argue that a good pair of blue jeans is a true essential for the modern man. They’re as American as apple pie, and what the vast majority of us wear every single damn day. So we were more than a little giddy when we got the opportunity to develop our own custom jean with the denim heads at Tellason.

There's not much room for improvement to Tellason's jeans: They fit perfectly and they're all made from the highest quality White Oak denim developed with the OGs at Cone Mills in North Carolina. To put our own spin on things, we chose Tellason’s signature Elgin fit for a trim silhouette that still allows plenty of ready-for-anything mobility and added tonal stitching to the mix, for a look that can be dressed up a little more for nights out on the town. Made right here in the heart of San Francisco, these are all-American jeans that are built to last.