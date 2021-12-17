Whether your affinity for hot sauce was born at a Taco Bell while braving the coveted “Fire!” and “Diablo” packets, or you picked up a more refined, small-batch bottle somewhere along the way, one thing is certain—hot sauce can drastically improve any dish. With a faithful following across the globe, hot sauce has earned an honored position right next to salt and pepper at several of our favorite restaurants. And adding a bottle to someone’s collection is always a welcome change of pace to their mealtime routines.