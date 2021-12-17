Driving down Highway 1, you’ll catch the smell of briny seawater and water-logged docks. The hum of waves crashing against the headlands. Fishermen, crabbers, and surfers noiselessly wading out into the soft, early morning glow. It’s moments like these that inspired Wellen to build the Headlands Collection—a cozy lineup of waffle-knit layers, tailor made for early morning warmth. The Headlands Poncho feels like something your dad might have worn on a surf trip down to Baja in the ‘70s, while the Sweater feels like and easywearing classic that’s lived in your closet for years.