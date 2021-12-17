Search Icon

The 45 RPM record changed music forever. It gave rise to a new class of creators and freethinking rebels, delivering one well-crafted hit at a time. Forty Five is rooted in this same spirit, homing in on the one thing they do best—classic, well-made tees built to be worn time and time again. Their designs were workshopped for over four years to achieve the perfection of well-worn vintage t-shirts from the ‘60s and ‘70s. But they’re tuned for today with a modern fit that’s never too boxy or too slim. Because whether it’s a Motown hit or your own next big breakthrough, creative lightning seems to strike the same places—studios, shop floors, and local spots where you spend hours working out ideas, wearing a simple, hardwearing tee.

Slub Pocket Tee

Forty Five

Slub Pocket Tee$35.00
Slub Pocket Tee

Forty Five

  • Made in the USA
  • 3 for $95
Supima Crew Tee

Forty Five

Supima Crew Tee$35.00
  • Made in the USA
  • 3 for $95
