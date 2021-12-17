Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Flint and Tinder: Staywax Camp Shirt
Flint and Tinder: Staywax Camp Shirt

For chilly summer nights by the campfire, you can’t do much better than an old-school camp shirt. And when it comes to waxed cotton fabric, you can’t do much better than British Millerain — the time-tested mill that outfitted British troops of all stripes during WWII and continues to be trusted today by outdoorsmen, mariners, and motorcyclists. That’s why Flint and Tinder built the Staywax Campshirt, the perfect combo of vintage cool and British Millerain’s legacy of dependability. If you stash one layer in your car this summer, this should be it.

  • Made in the USA
Staywax Camp Shirt

Flint and Tinder

Staywax Camp Shirt$168.00
  • Made in the USA
Staywax Camp Shirt

Flint and Tinder

Staywax Camp Shirt$168.00
  • Made in the USA
Staywax Camp Shirt

Flint and Tinder

Staywax Camp Shirt$168.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon