Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Flint and Tinder: Shorts
Flint and Tinder: Shorts

Summer, a.k.a. “shorts weather,” has its own dress code. Priority #1: staying comfortable and cool in the heat while still looking sharp. It’s a tough job that Flint and Tinder makes breezy with their classic lineup of shorts. There’s quick-drying trunks for days on the lake, chinos with a hint of stretch for weekend exploring, and comfortable picks that’ll make sure you don’t overheat—even if you’re manning the grill. The whole collection’s right here to kick you into high gear this summer (or fall or winter if you’re that one guy who wears shorts year round).

Cotton Linen Short - 9"

Flint and Tinder

Cotton Linen Short - 9"$50.98 $68.00
Cotton Linen Short - 9"

Flint and Tinder

Cotton Linen Short - 9"$50.98 $68.00
Cotton Linen Short - 9"

Flint and Tinder

Cotton Linen Short - 9"$36.98 $68.00
Cotton Linen Short - 9"

Flint and Tinder

Cotton Linen Short - 9"$36.98 $68.00
  • 2 for $108
365 Shorts - 7"

Flint and Tinder

365 Shorts - 7"$64.00
  • 2 for $108
365 Shorts - 7"

Flint and Tinder

365 Shorts - 7"$64.00
  • 2 for $108
365 Shorts - 7"

Flint and Tinder

365 Shorts - 7"$64.00
  • 2 for $108
365 Shorts - 7"

Flint and Tinder

365 Shorts - 7"$64.00
  • 2 for $108
365 Shorts - 7"

Flint and Tinder

365 Shorts - 7"$64.00
Chambray Short - 7"

Flint and Tinder

Chambray Short - 7"$46.98 $72.00
365 Chambray Short

Flint and Tinder

365 Chambray Short$72.00
  • 2 for $108
365 Shorts - 9"

Flint and Tinder

365 Shorts - 9"$64.00
  • 2 for $108
365 Shorts - 9"

Flint and Tinder

365 Shorts - 9"$64.00
  • 2 for $108
365 Shorts - 9"

Flint and Tinder

365 Shorts - 9"$64.00
  • 2 for $108
365 Shorts - 9"

Flint and Tinder

365 Shorts - 9"$64.00
  • 2 for $108
365 Shorts - 9"

Flint and Tinder

365 Shorts - 9"$64.00
  • 2 for $108
365 Shorts - 9"

Flint and Tinder

365 Shorts - 9"$64.00
  • Made in the USA
French Terry Sweat Shorts

Flint and Tinder

French Terry Sweat Shorts$50.98 $68.00
  • Made in the USA
French Terry Sweat Shorts

Flint and Tinder

French Terry Sweat Shorts$47.98 $68.00
  • Made in the USA
French Terry Sweat Shorts

Flint and Tinder

French Terry Sweat Shorts$50.98 $68.00
  • Made in the USA
French Terry Sweat Shorts

Flint and Tinder

French Terry Sweat Shorts$36.98 $68.00
French Terry Sweat Shorts

Flint and Tinder

French Terry Sweat Shorts$36.98 $68.00
  • Made in the USA
French Terry Sweat Shorts

Flint and Tinder

French Terry Sweat Shorts$36.98 $68.00
  • Made in the USA
French Terry Sweat Shorts

Flint and Tinder

French Terry Sweat Shorts$43.98 $68.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon