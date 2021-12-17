Search Icon

Flint and Tinder: Indigo Collection
Indigo’s an ancient, natural dye (the earliest known examples go back to 4,000 BC) with a pedigree that ranges from luxury silk-road goods to the “blue” in blue jeans. Outside of denim though, indigo still seems criminally underrated. Especially on warmer days when you only wanna wear one layer, a simple indigo-dyed shirt adds texture and lived-in cool from the first wear that most basics can’t touch after years. In this shop we’ve brought together Flint and Tinder’s full lineup of indigo-dyed staples to get everyone on board. It wouldn't be a total surprise if these wardrobe classics stayed in style for another few thousand years.

Indigo Work Shirt

Flint and Tinder

Indigo Work Shirt$44.98 $128.00
Indigo Work Shirt

Flint and Tinder

Indigo Work Shirt$43.98 $128.00
Indigo Work Shirt

Flint and Tinder

Indigo Work Shirt$109.98 $138.00
  • Made in the USA
Indigo Slub Pocket Tee

Flint and Tinder

Indigo Slub Pocket Tee$38.00
  • Made in the USA
Indigo Slub Pocket Tee

Flint and Tinder

Indigo Slub Pocket Tee$38.00
  • Made in the USA
Indigo Fleece Crew

Flint and Tinder

Indigo Fleece Crew$88.00
  • Made in the USA
Indigo Tee

Flint and Tinder

Indigo Tee$38.00
  • Made in the USA
Indigo Tee

Flint and Tinder

Indigo Tee$38.00

