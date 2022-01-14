Search Icon

Flint and Tinder: All-American Jeans
Edison tried 1,000 different prototypes when inventing the lightbulb before getting it just right. Flint and Tinder showed a similar unwavering spirit when perfecting their All-American Denim. The result? USA-made jeans constructed in soft, limited batches with a hint of stretch—so they rival the comfort of your favorite broken-in pair right out of the box. In iconic blue-jean fits that taper slightly below the knee, they have a clean, All-American look. Just remember each custom wash is limited, so load up your wardrobe while your favorites are still in stock.

  • Made in the USA
All-American Stretch Denim - Slim

Flint and Tinder

All-American Stretch Denim - Slim$158.00
  • Made in the USA
All-American Stretch Denim - Slim

Flint and Tinder

All-American Stretch Denim - Slim$158.00
  • Made in the USA
Stretch Selvage Jeans - Straight

Flint and Tinder

Stretch Selvage Jeans - Straight$108.98 $168.00
  • Made in the USA
Stretch Selvage Denim - Tapered

Flint and Tinder

Stretch Selvage Denim - Tapered$133.98 $168.00
  • Made in the USA
Stretch Selvage Jeans - Slim

Flint and Tinder

Stretch Selvage Jeans - Slim$108.98 $168.00
Stretch Defender Denim - Slim

Flint and Tinder

Stretch Defender Denim - Slim$82.98 $128.00
Stretch Defender Denim - Straight

Flint and Tinder

Stretch Defender Denim - Straight$82.98 $128.00
  • Made in the USA
Raw Denim - Slim

Flint and Tinder

Raw Denim - Slim$96.98 $138.00
  • Made in the USA
All-American Stretch Denim - Straight

Flint and Tinder

All-American Stretch Denim - Straight$158.00
  • Made in the USA
All-American Stretch Denim-Straight

Flint and Tinder

All-American Stretch Denim-Straight$138.00
  • Made in the USA
All-American Stretch Denim - Slim

Flint and Tinder

All-American Stretch Denim - Slim$158.00
  • Made in the USA
Summer Jean - Straight

Flint and Tinder

Summer Jean - Straight$110.98 $148.00
  • Made in the USA
All-American Stretch Denim - Slim

Flint and Tinder

All-American Stretch Denim - Slim$138.00
  • Made in the USA
All-American Stretch Denim - Straight

Flint and Tinder

All-American Stretch Denim - Straight$138.00
  • Made in the USA
All-American Stretch Denim - Tapered

Flint and Tinder

All-American Stretch Denim - Tapered$158.00
  • Made in the USA
Stretch Selvage Denim 13.4 oz - Slim

Flint and Tinder

Stretch Selvage Denim 13.4 oz - Slim$133.98 $168.00
  • Made in the USA
Stretch Selvage Denim - Slim

Flint and Tinder

Stretch Selvage Denim - Slim$83.98 $168.00
  • Made in the USA
Summer Jean - Slim

Flint and Tinder

Summer Jean - Slim$95.98 $148.00
  • Made in the USA
1-Year Wash Jeans - Straight

Flint and Tinder

1-Year Wash Jeans - Straight$82.98 $128.00
  • Made in the USA
Stretch Selvage Jeans - Straight

Flint and Tinder

Stretch Selvage Jeans - Straight$95.98 $148.00
  • Made in the USA
1-Year Wash Jeans - Slim

Flint and Tinder

1-Year Wash Jeans - Slim$95.98 $128.00
  • Made in the USA
All-American Stretch Denim - Slim

Flint and Tinder

All-American Stretch Denim - Slim$118.00
  • Made in the USA
Summer Jean - Slim

Flint and Tinder

Summer Jean - Slim$73.98 $148.00
  • Made in the USA
Stretch Selvage Denim - Slim

Flint and Tinder

Stretch Selvage Denim - Slim$95.98 $148.00
  • Made in the USA
Stonewashed Jeans - Straight

Flint and Tinder

Stonewashed Jeans - Straight$69.98 $128.00
  • Made in the USA
All-American Stretch Denim - Slim

Flint and Tinder

All-American Stretch Denim - Slim$158.00
  • Made in the USA
Stretch Selvage Denim - Slim

Flint and Tinder

Stretch Selvage Denim - Slim$148.00
  • Made in the USA
Kuroki Mills Denim

Flint and Tinder

Kuroki Mills Denim$109.98 $138.00
All-American Stretch Denim - Slim

Flint and Tinder

All-American Stretch Denim - Slim$95.98 $128.00

