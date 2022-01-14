Edison tried 1,000 different prototypes when inventing the lightbulb before getting it just right. Flint and Tinder showed a similar unwavering spirit when perfecting their All-American Denim. The result? USA-made jeans constructed in soft, limited batches with a hint of stretch—so they rival the comfort of your favorite broken-in pair right out of the box. In iconic blue-jean fits that taper slightly below the knee, they have a clean, All-American look. Just remember each custom wash is limited, so load up your wardrobe while your favorites are still in stock.