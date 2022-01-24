If Flint and Tinder were a ‘67 Chevy Camaro, the 10-Year Collection would be its 295 horsepower V-8 engine—the 10-Year Hoodie was the original Flint and Tinder debut on Huckberry and has maintained a nearly perfect track record since. Since day one the 10-Year Collection has operated on the principle of supporting American craftsmanship, hence their mantra “A 10-year investment in your closet. A 10-year investment in America.” Nearly a decade since the original batch left the workshop in LA, the FNT Repairs Team still looks forward to receiving a well-worn 10-Year Hoodie that they get to patch up with some TLC and ship back the owner—this free repair program is a major point of pride for the folks at FNT. We can count on this dedication to quality like we can count on FNT to continue expanding this collection which includes a lineup of French Terry crewnecks and pullovers as well as traditional hoodies and pullovers that go toe-to-toe in comfort, style, and quality.