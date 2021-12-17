Search Icon

Long before air conditioning, ceiling fans, and those hand-held water misters, there was seersucker. Developed as a way to combat hot and humid temps as far back as the 1600s, this naturally cooling fabric is made with a puckered texture that sits away from the skin—allowing cool air to circulate more freely. The material has come a long way since it’s preppier days of school uniforms and striped suiting—now it’s an established go-to for a laidback summer wardrobe. Bonus: the naturally crinkled texture makes it perfect for travel, whether you’re stuffing it into a suitcase or wearing it on a long-haul flight to Tahiti.

