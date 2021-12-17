Patient, resilient, and ever-ready—hemp’s done waiting on the sidelines, and we think it’s about time. Hemp’s close association with cannabis kept it from flourishing in the mainstream, but folks who know about its nearly perfect powers have been using it since at least 8,000 BC. With a carbon negative footprint to a natural resistance to UV rays, hemp somehow uses infinitely less water to grow than cotton while being one of—if not the— strongest fibers on the planet. And while strong like steel, hemp is soft like cashmere and breathable like linen, making it an enigma of the textile world. So whether we’re introducing you to the world of hemp or helping you round-out your steadfast collection, take a peek at some of our favorite picks that are guaranteed to become go-to’s of your own.