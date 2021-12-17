Most of us here at Huckberry have a borderline obsession with boots and if it weren’t for gettin’ mud on the sheets, a few of us would probably sleep in them. They’re undoubtedly the hardest working item in our wardrobe—tough, stylish, and built to get the job done. Over the past few years, our resident boot expert and lead footwear buyer, Charley, has gone above and beyond feeding our high-quality-handcrafted-patina-hungry-boot obsession by teaming up with the world’s best bootmakers on exclusive styles you’ll only find here. From collaborations with Atorflex's sixth generation, family owned factory to an original design with Maine-based shoemakers over at Rancourt—we thought it was high time to put all our exclusives into one special shop. After months and years of hard work selecting the perfect leathers, refined silhouettes, and weatherproof constructions, we’ve ended up with a solid collection of boots designed for any task—takin’ you from the muddiest mountain hikes to the swankiest cocktail bars (and everywhere in between).