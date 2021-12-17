When we were younger, we thought wearing a sweatshirt and sneakers meant being underdressed. But we’ve gotten wiser since those days. Much wiser. We’ve learned the importance of sharp tailoring for everything in our wardrobes. We’ve searched out solid materials that get better with age. We’ve studied the sleeper-hit style of Ted Lasso. Just take the 10-Year Quarter Zip by Flint and Tinder. Worn with a simple tee and chino joggers, it nods to the comfort and utility of classic sportswear—while subtly looking cleaner and more put-together than our Mon-Fri getup. Add some personality with old-school trainers, and everything hits its stride. Casual, polished, and comfortable—without ever trying too hard.