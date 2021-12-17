Search Icon

When we were younger, we thought wearing a sweatshirt and sneakers meant being underdressed. But we’ve gotten wiser since those days. Much wiser. We’ve learned the importance of sharp tailoring for everything in our wardrobes. We’ve searched out solid materials that get better with age. We’ve studied the sleeper-hit style of Ted Lasso. Just take the 10-Year Quarter Zip by Flint and Tinder. Worn with a simple tee and chino joggers, it nods to the comfort and utility of classic sportswear—while subtly looking cleaner and more put-together than our Mon-Fri getup. Add some personality with old-school trainers, and everything hits its stride. Casual, polished, and comfortable—without ever trying too hard.

  • Made in the USA
10-Year Quarter Zip

Flint and Tinder

10-Year Quarter Zip$138.00
365 Jogger

Flint and Tinder

365 Jogger$98.00
997H

New Balance

997H$90.00
Style Tip:

THE DAD SHOE DIFFERENCE

Wear old-school trainers with a classic quarter zip, and you’ll look polished—without ever running the risk of feeling stuffy
Style Tip:

GO FOR A JOGGER

A pair of smart joggers gives you a more stylish alternative to sweats, and more freedom than a pair of chinos
