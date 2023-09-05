Search Icon

Sinuhe Xavier x Camp Yoshi: Canyon Country Essentials

Journey into the heart of Canyon Country with a collection handpicked by adventurer and visual storyteller, Sinuhe Xavier, in collaboration with Camp Yoshi. Every item is more than just gear—it’s an essential, kind of. From the narrow slot canyons to the vast pinyon and juniper covered mesas, equip yourself with some mission critical and not-quite-so critical items that have been tried and tested in the unforgiving terrain of Southern Utah. Explore with confidence, knowing you have the best by your side. Discover the essence of exploration with Sinuhe Xavier and Camp Yoshi.
  • Bestseller
Flannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

Flint and TinderFlannel-Lined Waxed Trucker Jacket

$298
+4
  • 2 for $198
Rover Pant - Straight

ProofRover Pant - Straight

$118
Trail Grid Fleece Full Zip Hoodie

ProofTrail Grid Fleece Full Zip Hoodie

$148
Moonweight Packable Jacket

ProofMoonweight Packable Jacket

$98
Kaha 2 GTX Hiking Boot

HokaKaha 2 GTX Hiking Boot

$240
norda 001 Trail Running Sneaker

Nordanorda 001 Trail Running Sneaker

$285
+3
Trail Active Short - 7"

ProofTrail Active Short - 7"

$88
  • 2 for $198
Rover Pant - Straight

ProofRover Pant - Straight

$118
72-Hour Merino UPF Hoodie

Proof72-Hour Merino UPF Hoodie

$138
#585 Chelsea Boots

Blundstone#585 Chelsea Boots

$220
72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Proof72-Hour Merino Long Sleeve T-Shirt

$98
+3
Moonweight Puffer Shirt Jacket

ProofMoonweight Puffer Shirt Jacket

$198
UNEEK NXIS Sandal Shoe

KEENUNEEK NXIS Sandal Shoe

$77 $140
Windzip Popover

RelwenWindzip Popover

$228
+3
  • BACK IN STOCK
Huckberry x Danner Waxed Canvas Danner Light

DannerHuckberry x Danner Waxed Canvas Danner Light

$425
72-Hour Merino T-Shirt - Performance Fit (Original)

Proof72-Hour Merino T-Shirt - Performance Fit (Original)

$88
+14
+5
  • Bestseller
10-Year Full Zip Hoodie

Flint and Tinder10-Year Full Zip Hoodie

$128
+3
  • Bestseller
Unico Hiking Sneaker

NaglevUnico Hiking Sneaker

$240
Moonweight Puffer Shirt Jacket

ProofMoonweight Puffer Shirt Jacket

$198
Huckberry Presents: 72 Hours in Southern Utah
Filmmaker Sinuhe Xavier helps map a new overland route for Rashad and Ron Frazier of Camp Yoshi - an organization making the outdoors more inclusive through trips into the remote wilderness