You don’t have to tell us about the awesomeness of Japanese-inspired design. We’re writing this right now with a desk, cozy socks, and ceramic mug that have all borrowed heavily from Japanese methods of creating long-lasting, endlessly versatile goods. If you’ve ever been lucky enough to wander Tokyo’s labyrinthine streets, climb Mt. Fuji, or ski fresh Japanese powder—you know. This gear would fit right in across the Pacific. From the cutting-edge to the classic, chances are you won’t find an assortment this well-made without making the trip yourself.