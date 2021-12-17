Get ready—the gear in this shop is all bound to take on a life of its own. You’ll wear it in for years, and notice it just getting better and better. It’s like the wallet you never leave home without. Or the first real pocket knife your dad got you that’s practically custom-molded to your grip by this point. On top of handsome patinas and lived-in wear, it also has a habit of picking up all the stories you experience along the way. So when it comes time to finally pass your leather jacket, steel chef’s knife, or wool blanket down to the next generation—you’ll not only give a fine gift, but a journal of sorts that they’ll pick up right where you left off.