30 Unexpected Gift Ideas

Got someone difficult on your list? From suped-up electric bikes to a syrup made with the world's most coveted whiskey, we've got you covered.

Marshmallow Crossbow

MMX Vancouver

Marshmallow Crossbow$99.00
  • Made in the USA
Enhanced Probiotic Drink - 3 Pack

ZBiotics

Enhanced Probiotic Drink - 3 Pack$26.98 $36.00
Morph Bravo - Collapsible Foam Roller

Brazyn

Morph Bravo - Collapsible Foam Roller$68.00
DIY Survival Tin

Huckberry

DIY Survival Tin$50.00
Firelight 375 Flask

High Camp

Firelight 375 Flask$85.00
Standard Issue 8x25 Waterproof Binoculars

Nocs Provisions

Standard Issue 8x25 Waterproof Binoculars$61.98 $95.00
Tempus Spin Coin

J. L. Lawson & Co.

Tempus Spin Coin$30.98 $48.00
  • Made in the USA
  • Exclusive
Damascus 3" Folder w/ Cholla Cactus Skeleton Handle

Santa Fe Stoneworks

Damascus 3" Folder w/ Cholla Cactus Skeleton Handle$125.00
uKeg Nitro Cold Brew

GrowlerWerks

uKeg Nitro Cold Brew$149.98 $199.00
  • Buy Any 2, 10% Off
  • Exclusive
American Mountains - Set of 4

Whiskey Peaks

American Mountains - Set of 4$65.00
Camber Top Tool Box

Toyo

Camber Top Tool Box$35.00
  • Made in the USA
FREE P2 - Multipurpose Plier

Leatherman

FREE P2 - Multipurpose Plier$130.00
Crane Kite

Haptic Lab

Crane Kite$35.98 $56.00
  • Buy Any 2, 10% Off
  • Exclusive
Grand Tetons - Set of 4

Whiskey Peaks

Grand Tetons - Set of 4$65.00
  • Made in the USA
  • Exclusive
Rare Petoskey Fossil + Jasper Damascus Knife

Santa Fe Stoneworks

Rare Petoskey Fossil + Jasper Damascus Knife$150.00
Pilot House Clock

Pendulux

Pilot House Clock$199.00
  • Polarized
  • Exclusive
Wiley + Elko Acetate Ltd. Collab

Raen Optics

Wiley + Elko Acetate Ltd. Collab$275.00
Mini Lumio +

Lumio

Mini Lumio +$97.98 $150.00
Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven

Ooni

Ooni Koda 12 Pizza Oven$399.00
Hopper M30

YETI

Hopper M30$300.00
Stealth Shovel

DMOS

Stealth Shovel$100.98 $119.00
Alpha 2S Packable Shovel

DMOS

Alpha 2S Packable Shovel$88.98 $149.00
Roadside Expansion Kit + Collapsible Shovel

DMOS

Roadside Expansion Kit + Collapsible Shovel$289.98 $399.00
Weighted Blanket - 12 lbs

Baloo

Weighted Blanket - 12 lbs$159.00
  • Exclusive
4 Season Glove w/ Wax Coating - Exclusive

Give'r

4 Season Glove w/ Wax Coating - Exclusive$83.98 $130.00
  • Made in the USA
The Original Bell Jar Table Lamp

Southern Lights Electric

The Original Bell Jar Table Lamp$100.98 $135.00
Aros Charcoal Pillow

Urban Bloom

Aros Charcoal Pillow$82.98 $139.00
  • Exclusive
  • Made in the USA
Teton Double Wallet

Cattamarra

Teton Double Wallet$135.98 $195.00
Catch:2 - Multi-Device Fast Charging Block

Courant

Catch:2 - Multi-Device Fast Charging Block$119.98 $150.00
Carry - Portable Fast Charging Power Bank

Courant

Carry - Portable Fast Charging Power Bank$74.98 $150.00
Catch:3 - Accessory Tray + Charging Block

Courant

Catch:3 - Accessory Tray + Charging Block$87.98 $175.00
RAD Roller - All-In Kit

RAD Roller

RAD Roller - All-In Kit$83.98 $140.00
  • Made in the USA
Event Horizon Spin Coin

J. L. Lawson & Co.

Event Horizon Spin Coin$19.98 $34.00
  • Exclusive
Huckberry x Adler - 15" Custom Yankee Hatchet

Adler

Huckberry x Adler - 15" Custom Yankee Hatchet$74.98 $115.00
  • Made in the USA
Milk Bottle Match Striker

Farmhouse Pottery

Milk Bottle Match Striker$38.00
Sunlight - Portable Solar-charged Light

BioLite

Sunlight - Portable Solar-charged Light$25.00
The Gathering Bag + Pruners & Sheath Bundle

Barebones

The Gathering Bag + Pruners & Sheath Bundle$103.00
Medium Yakima Camp Dog Bed

Pendleton

Medium Yakima Camp Dog Bed$103.98 $139.00
Nautico Dog Collar

Macondo Belts

Nautico Dog Collar$40.98 $59.00
Non-Slip HeadLamp 330

BioLite

Non-Slip HeadLamp 330$53.98 $60.00
Grill M1 Edition + Fire Set

Wolf & Grizzly

Grill M1 Edition + Fire Set$70.98 $109.00
  • Made in the USA
No. 334 Handle Bar/Seat Bike Pouch

Billykirk

No. 334 Handle Bar/Seat Bike Pouch$80.98 $115.00
Cinch Lock 18"

Ottolock

Cinch Lock 18"$33.98 $50.00
  • Made in the USA
Mallard Jean Belt

Cattamarra

Mallard Jean Belt$76.98 $155.00
  • Made in the USA
Marlin Jean Belt

Cattamarra

Marlin Jean Belt$76.98 $155.00
Mini Quick Pack

Topo Designs

Mini Quick Pack$49.00
FREE K2 - Serrated

Leatherman

FREE K2 - Serrated$89.95 $80.00
  • Made in the USA
The Brown Belt

Whiskey Leatherworks

The Brown Belt$75.98 $139.00
  • Made in the USA
The Brookie Belt

Whiskey Leatherworks

The Brookie Belt$68.98 $139.00
  • Made in the USA
  • Exclusive
Damascus 4" Folder w/ Cholla Cactus Skeleton Handle

Santa Fe Stoneworks

Damascus 4" Folder w/ Cholla Cactus Skeleton Handle$115.98 $145.00
  • Made in the USA
Field Notes Leather Folio

Rustico

Field Notes Leather Folio$45.00
Hide & Seek - RFID

Bellroy

Hide & Seek - RFID$90.00
The Stilwell

The James Brand

The Stilwell$50.00
The Stilwell

The James Brand

The Stilwell$85.00
The Benton

The James Brand

The Benton$60.00
  • Made in the USA
TJB x Field Notes Ltd. Edition Grid Notepad - 3 Pack

The James Brand

TJB x Field Notes Ltd. Edition Grid Notepad - 3 Pack$15.00
Growler Gift Set

Stanley

Growler Gift Set$80.00
Basic Wool Half Finger

Hestra

Basic Wool Half Finger$34.98 $50.00
The Mehlville

The James Brand

The Mehlville$60.00
  • Made in the USA
Hori Hori Walnut Classic

Barebones

Hori Hori Walnut Classic$30.00
Standard Issue Waterproof Nocs + Tapestry Strap

Nocs Provisions

Standard Issue Waterproof Nocs + Tapestry Strap$118.98 $122.00
  • Made in the USA
White Truffle Infused Hot Sauce - Limited Release

Truff

White Truffle Infused Hot Sauce - Limited Release$35.00
Nocs Woven Tapestry Strap

Nocs Provisions

Nocs Woven Tapestry Strap$21.98 $27.00

