In Kurume, Japan, a small factory has been producing shoes using the same innovative methods since 1873. First, they cut and sew the canvas uppers and shape the soles by hand. Then, they bring the whole thing together by firing them in a kiln for 70 minutes at 120°C . So their name, Shoes Like Pottery, really is no exaggeration. The unique process leads to sturdy vulcanized sneakers that have one-of-a-kind handmade properties—like the comfortable rubber soles and the sealing stamp binding each pair together. It’s the perfect amount of playful wabi-sabi to elevate your everyday kicks into shoes with a bit more character and dressed-up versatility. Like your trusty pieces of stoneware, the story behind each pair is evident from the first time you look at them and slip them on.