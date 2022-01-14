When we talk about Scandinavia, the word “minimalism” gets thrown around a lot. But it’s not like Scandinavians are doing the bare minimum—it’s more like they’re known for making quality, repairable goods that’ll basically last however long you want them to. Stuff that’s satisfying to live in, and doesn’t leave you wanting more stuff the second you try them on. Enter: Shoe the Bear. The Danish shoemaker builds classic, leather-lined chukkas that could easily steal airtime from around 99% of the shoes in your closet. Unlike a lot of shoe brands that’ll skimp here and there to cut down costs, Shoe the Bear’s boots use top-notch materials inside and out—from leather uppers, insoles, and linings to durable leather and rubber outsoles. Portuguese cobblers stitch it all together into one hell of a sharp boot. Whether you call yourself a minimalist or not, one pair of these will take you far.