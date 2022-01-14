It’s one of the most-worn and most diverse apparel staples on the face of the planet, and sometimes, one of the most polarizing. That’s because there’s denim, and then there’s denim — the latter of which is referred to in hushed tones, and usually accompanied by a strict and arbitrary set of rules. Though we’re not ones to soak our jeans in saltwater or launder them in the freezer, an exceptional pair of jeans is truly a staple for every guy. That’s why we’re introducing Shockoe Denim to the Huckberry store — your gateway down the rabbit hole of selvedge, whiskers, weft and warp.

Shockoe has perfected a fundamental approach to its denim by simply using the very best raw materials singularly woven on looms between Japan and the legendary Cone Mills here in the United States. Each pair is crafted in-house in Shockoe’s Richmond, Virginia workshop with the obsessive, detail-first attention appreciated by denim aficionados and everyday guys alike. Within the collection, you’ll find mobile twills and lightweight cotton dyes with our favorite ultra-classic gold stitching and matching “self edge” (‘selvedge’ - get it?) stitched inner lines. You'll also find that rich, indigo warping and natural, continuous weft signature of a timeless workhorse jean. These are the staples of a decent man’s wardrobe. Oh, and it’s ok to wash them when needed. Seriously.