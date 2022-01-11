Founded in 2011 and based out of Detroit, MI, the makers at Shinola craft luxury leather goods and high-quality dive watches that rival even the most premium Swiss models out there. Proudly designed in their factory on the fifth floor of the historic Argonaut Building, each watch is assembled by hand using the finest watchmaking components from around the world. We’ve handpicked a few of their most impressive dive watches for our shop—all engineered to handle depths up to 1,000ft, but outfitted with a tight, clean design that looks especially sharp on land.