If Sasquatch and John Muir put their wilderness-loving brains together to develop their own footwear, they would come up with something eerily similar to Shamma Sandals. Built for outdoor exploration, Shamma’s custom-developed footwear supports an active lifestyle where minimal resistance and maximum output are a must. The family-owned and -operated team at Shamma craft each pair of their adventure sandals from top-tier materials right in the heart of California’s Redwoods—a pretty rad testing ground if you ask us. The quality and reliability are unmatched, as they’ve proven time and again to surpass anything the elements throw at them. But the science behind the minimalist design deserves just as much recognition. By stripping down the excess, Shamma sandals encourage your body’s natural movements, all the while offering a barefoot feeling.