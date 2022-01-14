When you think of steamer trunks, the first thing that comes to mind is likely a big steam ship with a line of luggage being hauled up a gangway by porters. Chances are, most of those trunks were made by Seward Trunks, who’ve been at it since 1878. Simon Seward started what would become the largest trunk manufacturer in the United States from the pennies he saved as a store clerk in Petersburg, Virginia. At its height, the Seward Trunk and Bag Company was the leading producer of the classic steamer trunks that were packed into cargo holds, luggage cars, stagecoaches, and early car trunks to travel to the ends of the earth — and back again thanks to their enduring durability and solid construction. Still made in the USA with all the reliability they're known for and a healthy dose of nostalgia to go with it, they make an excellent storage trunk for anything you can think of.