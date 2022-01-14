As Greek mythology tells it, the constellation Pleiades is composed of seven sisters, the daughters of Atlas, the Titan who holds up the sky, and Pleione, the protectress of sailors. Inspired by this union of sea and sky and energized by the wonder and awe of the wilderness, San Francisco’s Seven Sisters created their first line of versatile but impressive necklaces and earrings. Only available on Huckberry, these hand-crafted beauties transmute familiar natural shapes like the crescent moon and rising sun into imminently wearable pieces that add a little magic to her everyday look. The natural influence extends to the thoughtfully chosen stones and materials incorporated into in each, like rainbow Abalone, Tiger Eye and Lapis — once a symbol of royalty. Speaking of, that’s just how they’ll make her feel.