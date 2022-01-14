If you haven’t heard of Matt Hranek, let us introduce you—as the men’s style editor at Condé Nast Traveler, he’s a worldly guy, full-time traveler, author of A Man and His Watch, and purveyor of smart, sophisticated style advice. Think of him as a savvy older brother, someone we look up to and who’s wardrobe we would hijack in a second if given the chance. While we might not be able to raid his actual closet, we did get our hands on his latest line of watches. Inspired by a heritage military aesthetic, the W.W.W. WMB Edition Watch has a minimal field design, surprisingly affordable price, and is named after the OG watches built for the British Army in 1945—Wrist. Watch. Waterproof.