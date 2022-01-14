If your umbrella is prone to flipping inside-out and turning into a giant bowl of water above your head, there's certainly less incentive to add one to your everyday carry. But skipping out on carrying one could mean showing up soaking wet to your big meeting, which doesn’t make you look tough — just unprepared. Thankfully, the innovators over at Senz Umbrellas have re-designed the umbrella into a handsome accessory that’s as practical as it is capable. The asymmetrical design of every Senz means that even 70mph gale-force winds can’t turn it inside out. Each Senz also features an option to be mounted to the handlebars of a bike — keeping you dry on your commute in even the most torrential of downpours. Backed by a stormproof 2-year warranty and compact enough to be packed down into a slim carry case, the Senz Umbrella is tough enough for whatever Mother Nature throws on your walk to work.