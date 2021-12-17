"While smartphones put the world at our fingertips, almost all essential documents shrank to pocket size. We carried less, but what we carried was held dearer than ever before." So goes the inspiration for Secrid, according to its husband and wife founders René and Marianne. While working together at their ad agency, the couple became attuned to the changes happening in our back pockets and developed Secrid on the side over 20 years. They poured their fashion and design experience into the project and the end result was so good it eventually became their full-time gig. It's not hard to see why. With a precision-made aluminum core that deploys cards at the push of a button, luxurious leather sourced locally in Holland, and a beautifully minimal design that earned a prestigious Red Dot Award, Secrid's carry essentials are the ultimate evolution of the humble wallet.