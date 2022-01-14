Founded in 1946 by three New England natives, Sebago has been an iconic staple in the sailing community for the last sixty years. In that time span, they’ve also quietly added a broad selection of footwear that proves they know their way around more than just a boat. With its non-corrosive brass eyelets, slip-resistant, non-marking soles, and rawhide laces – their boat shoes are an easy summer choice. But if you’re looking inland, their Thayer Chukka, with its cement construction and Energy Return Heel Pad, is a great shoe for around town. Our pick for wedding season is the Brattle Monks, which offer the comfort and durability of boat shoes and the look of a premium pair of wingtips. Shoes built with comfortable and steadfast construction for everyday utility, Sebago continues to support all walks of life.