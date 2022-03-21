Born in 1964 when sneakers didn’t really exist outside the gym—SeaVees was a bit ahead of the game. As one of the very first brands to really push sneakers as men’s casual footwear, they built comfy everyday kicks with a sophisticated vibe. But the SeaVees name lay dormant for almost 40 years until current head designer, Steven Tiller, unearthed a vintage pair at a secondhand shop in Tokyo—and fell fast for the old-school, classic vibes. Tiller set up shop in Santa Barbara, CA in order to return the SeaVees brand to its former glory, using that original design as the basis for his relaxed, surf-inspired lineup. Now, the brand is synonymous with laidback California cool, delivering one rad collection after the next. And to give back to the home that’s been so good to them, SeaVees is working with local environmental non-profits to help rehabilitate the ocean, its robust ecosystem, and wildlife.