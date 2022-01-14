We’ve been so impressed by Seasoned USA’s hats that we decided to team up and launch our own exclusive lineup with them just for you guys. Designed at Seasoned's headquarters in one of the original packing houses outside of Los Angeles in old towne Pomona, CA, this extremely Limited Edition run of headgear is made from various repurposed fabrics. For material — think canvas salvaged from Vietnam-era ‘ruck sacks’ (military field packs), and even World-War-II supply tents — cuts from the very tapestry of America’s heritage. These four styles are unique odes to dead-stock fabric, each coupled with a modern five or six-panel design for optimal fit. We’re stoked to share this exclusive collection from our new friends Seasoned USA, but remember, supplies are limited, and when they’re gone, they’re gone forever.



