There’s a reason why anglers, outdoorsmen, and surfers swear by Seaholm watches—but designers and watch nerds do too. Made in Switzerland and designed in Austin, TX, they’re engineered for adventure with shock resistance, anti-magnetic protection, and water resistance that far exceeds industry standards. Seaholm even backs up every watch they make with a 3-year transferable warranty and a complimentary 5-year service. So these Swiss-made automatics are always ready to spend a couple hours in the water, a couple weeks off the grid, and more than a couple decades on your wrist no matter what adventure you plan next.