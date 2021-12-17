Search Icon

New
Bestsellers
Gifts
Journal
Support
Our Story
Contact Us

See you out there

© Huckberry 2022

Seaholm

Seaholm

There’s a reason why anglers, outdoorsmen, and surfers swear by Seaholm watches—but designers and watch nerds do too. Made in Switzerland and designed in Austin, TX, they’re engineered for adventure with shock resistance, anti-magnetic protection, and water resistance that far exceeds industry standards. Seaholm even backs up every watch they make with a 3-year transferable warranty and a complimentary 5-year service. So these Swiss-made automatics are always ready to spend a couple hours in the water, a couple weeks off the grid, and more than a couple decades on your wrist no matter what adventure you plan next.

Rover Field Watch

Seaholm

Rover Field Watch$1,895.00
Clark Limited Edition Watch

Seaholm

Clark Limited Edition Watch$2,195.00
Rover Field Watch

Seaholm

Rover Field Watch$1,895.00
Offshore Dive Watch

Seaholm

Offshore Dive Watch$1,995.00
Offshore Dive Watch

Seaholm

Offshore Dive Watch$1,995.00
Rover Field Watch

Seaholm

Rover Field Watch$1,895.00

Top Brands

Top Goods

Support

Social

Our Story

Journal

© Huckberry 2022
SitemapTermsPrivacy Policy
Accessibility Icon